Police to sue driver over fatal accident
FOLLOWING the death of a couple, the City of Naga police will file complaints for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide against the driver of a six-wheeler cargo truck.
PO3 Michael Villarmea, desk officer of the Naga City Police Station, said that the son of Cedrick and Feriola Magallon visited them and asked that cases be filed.
Villarmea said no representative from the company of the driver, Marlo Permacio, visited their station.
The Magallons were on their way to Simala when they were sideswiped and run over by Permacio’s truck.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 10, 2017.
