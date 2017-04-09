Police to sue driver over fatal accident | SunStar

Police to sue driver over fatal accident

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Police to sue driver over fatal accident

Sunday, April 09, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

FOLLOWING the death of a couple, the City of Naga police will file complaints for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide against the driver of a six-wheeler cargo truck.

PO3 Michael Villarmea, desk officer of the Naga City Police Station, said that the son of Cedrick and Feriola Magallon visited them and asked that cases be filed.

Villarmea said no representative from the company of the driver, Marlo Permacio, visited their station.

The Magallons were on their way to Simala when they were sideswiped and run over by Permacio’s truck.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 10, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments