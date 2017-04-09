Team arrests 5, seizes 500 butane canisters | SunStar

Team arrests 5, seizes 500 butane canisters

Sunday, April 09, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

THE Mandaue City Government has intensified implementation of the ordinance that prohibits the manufacturing, selling and transporting of butane canisters.

Last week, members of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) apprehended five persons and confiscated more than 500 butane canisters filled with LPG (liquefied petroleum gas).

The confiscated items will be turned over to the Department of Energy.

Glenn Antigua of Team then asked the public to report to their office stores that are selling refilled butane canisters.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 10, 2017.

