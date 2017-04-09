Team arrests 5, seizes 500 butane canisters
THE Mandaue City Government has intensified implementation of the ordinance that prohibits the manufacturing, selling and transporting of butane canisters.
Last week, members of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) apprehended five persons and confiscated more than 500 butane canisters filled with LPG (liquefied petroleum gas).
The confiscated items will be turned over to the Department of Energy.
Glenn Antigua of Team then asked the public to report to their office stores that are selling refilled butane canisters.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 10, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!