2 siblings die in Lapu attack

TWO siblings were gunned down by an unidentified assailant in St. Michael Village, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday dawn.

SPO2 Allan Pantaleon of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Homicide Section identified the victims as Sadam Dayongan, 23, and Sonalia Dayongan, 25.

Hours before the shooting, Sadam talked to his father at 10 p.m. last Saturday of his plan to sell his tricycle and to start a small business in another place.

Sadam’s father gave him money to help him start his business.

He went home and slept together with his wife, Nonida and two kids. Sonalia, Sadam’s older sister who shared a home with him, also went to sleep.

At 2:30 a.m. yesterday, someone threw a bottle reportedly full of gunpowder in their house.

The loud thud at the roof caused by the bottle woke Sadam and Sonalia up and prompted them to go out to check where it came from. Shortly after they went out, the two siblings were shot several times.

They died on the spot after suffering gunshot wounds in the different parts of their bodies.

Pantaleon believed that the gunman just walked when he escaped as nearby residents did not hear a sound of a motorcycle fleeing.

Sadam’s wife and his two kids were unharmed as they were sleeping when the attack happened. The incident was reported to the police at 6 a.m.

Investigators recovered four empty shells of .45 pistol, five empty shells of 9mm pistol and two deformed slugs at the scene.

Sadam’s decision to move to another place to start a new business before the attack led authorities to believe that someone may have hold a grudge against him.

The victim’s bodies were buried yesterday in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.