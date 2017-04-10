Esgana, Fr. Bucag to meet for a dialogue
CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma announced that a dialogue between Sta. Fe Mayor Jose Esgana and Fr. Roy Bucag, town’s parish priest, will be set for the two to settle their differences.
Esgana and Palma reached this agreement after a three-hour closed door meeting at the Archbishop’s Palace late yesterday afternoon.
Esgana said that the Isla Music Festival, which will be held from April 12 to 15, will continue. But he assured that the activities will in no way disturb the religious activities during the Holy Week.
Esgana reached out to Palma to broker a possible reconciliation between him and Bucag.
Esgana earlier reportedly threatened to sue Bucag for allegedly violating local ordinances, including organizing a prayer rally without securing a permit from the Municipal Government as well as involving minors for the activity.
Last April 1, Bucag organized a dawn prayer rally to protest the town’s holding of the four-day music festival.
Palma told reporters that he was happy that Esgana took the initiative of reaching out to him to shed light on the matter and to settle the conflict between the mayor and the parish priest.
Esgana explained to Palma that he has no plans of filing charges against Bucag for holding the prayer rally.
Palma said he will task Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo to arrange the meeting between Bucag and Esgana.
Esgana, in a separate interview, said that he decided to approach Palma because he wanted the prelate to hear his side on the issue.
Esgana hopes that the reconciliation will be set after the Holy Week.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 10, 2017.
