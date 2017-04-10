Mandaue traffic team readies for Holy Week

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) identified five churches along the city’s highways that will be given priority as traffic congestion is expected to increase with the Holy Week.

These churches include Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Barangay Basak, National Shrine of Saint Joseph in Barangay Centro, Holy Family Parish in Barangay Maguikay, Christ the King Parish in Barangay Alang-Alang and San Roque Parish in Barangay Subangdaku.

Glenn Antigua, Team chief for operations, said that he already asked for the schedules of activities of these churches so they can prepare for the deployment of traffic personnel.

“Our personnel will have no day off and no leave for the Holy Week,” he said in Cebuano.

There are a total of 248 traffic personnel in Mandaue. Of these, 150 are on field to man the traffic.

“Mingaw kaayo ning panahona apan delikado gihapon sa disgrasya tungod kay kusog kaayo mopadagan ang mga motorists (It may be peaceful during these days, but road accidents may still happen because motorists tend to speed up),” said Antigua.

Team will implement a buddy system, which means that a traffic enforcer will have a partner in his area of assignment.

At least four Team personnel will also be deployed at the North Bus Terminal to man the traffic, especially on the road near the entrance and exit of the facility.

In Cebu City, police said it will be fielding at least 1,300 police officers in strategic areas in the city for Holy Week.

They will provide tighter security in bus terminals, churches and other areas of convergence.

Cebu City Police Office Director Joel Doria said police visibility in these areas will be 24 hours in the next few days.

He said this year’s police security will be tighter than that of the previous year.

Churches and tourist spots will be patrolled by members of the Mobile Patrol Group. They will pay particular attention to the Good Shepherd in Sitio Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe and Tabor Hills in Barangay Talamban.

Asked if the city police force received security threats, Doria said there’s none.

What they only got were reports on suspicious and unattended bags, which were immediately surrendered to the CCPO.

Doria advised the public to be vigilant.