Palma to faithful: Focus on prayers, not beaches

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma urged the faithful to focus on prayer and reflections this Holy Week, instead of going to the beach.

“Let us not take advantage of the Holy Week just to enjoy. Let us find balance in all things. Let us give time for God during the Holy Week,” Palma told reporters in Cebuano after he celebrated the Palm Sunday mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

In his homily, Palma reminded Catholics, especially the younger ones, that Holy Week is a time to reflect on Christ’s suffering and not for personal enjoyment. He said that Catholics could take a vacation or go to the beach after observing the religious activities.

Before celebrating the mass, Palma made the ceremonial blessing of palm leaves brought by parishioners outside the Cathedral.

In his homily, Palma reminded the faithful to sanctify the gift of life that Jesus Christ gave to the world in exchange for His life.

The prelate also called on various institutions, including government, to value life, even those of the accused.

Palma urged the government to take care of the lives of prisoners and not to treat them as “dregs of society.”

“To believe in the value of life is to do something about any situation. Bisan pa kita daghan og sayop (Even if we commit many mistakes), we always deserve a second chance,” Palma said.