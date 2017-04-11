11 Cebuano lawyers appointed
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed 11 Cebu-based lawyers to the judiciary.
They are part of the 19 lawyers from the Visayas who were appointed as judges by Duterte.
Menardo Guevarra, acting executive secretary to the President, informed Chief Justice Maria Lources Sereno about the matter.
The appointment papers dated Feb. 6 were received by the Supreme Court only yesterday.
The new judges will take their oath of office within 10 days after receiving the official individual communication from the Judicial and Bar Council.
Likewise, the High Court will inform the appointees of their appointments within seven days after receiving the letter.
Executive Justice Gabriel Ingles of the Court of Appeals Cebu Station, said the appointments will help declog court dockets in the lower courts.
New Judges
Jennifer Pepito-Maniwang
MTCC 1, Mandaue City
Dinah Jane Gaceta-Portugal
MTCC 2, Lapu-Lapu City
Maryther Heyrosa-Budomo
MTCC 3, Lapu-Lapu City
Amy Rose Soler-Rellin
MTCC 9, Cebu City
Pamela Monica Arbuis
MTCC 10, Cebu City
Vivien Leigh Lumangtad
MTCC 11, Cebu City
Tranne Digao-Ferrer
MTCC 12 Cebu City
Virginia Lim-Monteclar
MTCC 13, Cebu City
Irish Inabangan-Amores
MTCC 14, Cebu City
Ameli Amor Rabor-Estrada
Municipal Circuit Trial Court, Liloan-Compostela
Fritz Ritchie Avila
MTCC Naga City
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 11, 2017.
