11 Cebuano lawyers appointed

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed 11 Cebu-based lawyers to the judiciary.

They are part of the 19 lawyers from the Visayas who were appointed as judges by Duterte.

Menardo Guevarra, acting executive secretary to the President, informed Chief Justice Maria Lources Sereno about the matter.

The appointment papers dated Feb. 6 were received by the Supreme Court only yesterday.

The new judges will take their oath of office within 10 days after receiving the official individual communication from the Judicial and Bar Council.

Likewise, the High Court will inform the appointees of their appointments within seven days after receiving the letter.

Executive Justice Gabriel Ingles of the Court of Appeals Cebu Station, said the appointments will help declog court dockets in the lower courts.

New Judges

Jennifer Pepito-Maniwang

MTCC 1, Mandaue City

Dinah Jane Gaceta-Portugal

MTCC 2, Lapu-Lapu City

Maryther Heyrosa-Budomo

MTCC 3, Lapu-Lapu City

Amy Rose Soler-Rellin

MTCC 9, Cebu City

Pamela Monica Arbuis

MTCC 10, Cebu City

Vivien Leigh Lumangtad

MTCC 11, Cebu City

Tranne Digao-Ferrer

MTCC 12 Cebu City

Virginia Lim-Monteclar

MTCC 13, Cebu City

Irish Inabangan-Amores

MTCC 14, Cebu City

Ameli Amor Rabor-Estrada

Municipal Circuit Trial Court, Liloan-Compostela

Fritz Ritchie Avila

MTCC Naga City