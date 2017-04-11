15-year-old nabbed in town drug bust

A 15-YEAR-OLD was the subject of a buy-bust in District 5, Pulpogan, Consolacion town last Sunday night.

The Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit of the Consolation Police Station rescued Mark (real name withheld) when he transacted with a police decoy for a small sachet of shabu.

The decoy handed Mark the marked money in exchange for the sachet.

Mark tried to run when he sensed that he was transacting with a police, but he was held by the decoy.

Confiscated from him were three small sachets of shabu worth P1,888 during a body frisk.