15-year-old nabbed in town drug bust
A 15-YEAR-OLD was the subject of a buy-bust in District 5, Pulpogan, Consolacion town last Sunday night.
The Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit of the Consolation Police Station rescued Mark (real name withheld) when he transacted with a police decoy for a small sachet of shabu.
The decoy handed Mark the marked money in exchange for the sachet.
Mark tried to run when he sensed that he was transacting with a police, but he was held by the decoy.
Confiscated from him were three small sachets of shabu worth P1,888 during a body frisk.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 11, 2017.
