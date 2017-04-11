2 more men arrested in drug bust
TWO suspects were arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City last Monday.
Police identified the suspects as Walter Del Pilar Degamo, 38, and Gerald Del Pilar Degamo, 42.
The two were arrested by a police poseur-buyer.
Police seized from them one medium sachet and four small sachets of suspected shabu.
Also recovered were marked money and P300 cash believed to be the proceeds from their illegal activities.
The suspects were detained in Police Station 3 while waiting for the filing of complaints against them. Rose Mary Guinto, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 12, 2017.
