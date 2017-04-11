8 men caught in drug ops; P450K of shabu recovered

EIGHT drug suspects were arrested in separate buy-busts in Lapu-Lapu City in the past two days.

Last Monday, police arrested Adelino Abellanosa, 60, with illegal drugs worth P81,420 in Barangay Gun-ob.

Samuel Ando, 22, was also caught in Barangay Basak. Ando’s colleague, Ruben Tirol, escaped arrest.

In Barangay Bankal, police arrested Guilban Booc, 22, and recovered P354,000 worth of shabu from him.

Last Sunday, police arrested five other drug suspects in Barangay Maribago.

A total of P15,104 worth of shabu were seized from them.