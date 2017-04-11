9 dead in Inabanga, Bohol clash

CEBU (Updated) -- Military and police officials said that nine people were killed in battle between government forces and suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits in Bohol province on Monday, April 11.

Five members of the armed group, one policeman and three Army soldiers were killed in the clash that started around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Napo, Inabanga town.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command and Police Regional Office (PRO)-Central Visayas said in a joint statement that authorities also seized high-powered firearms -- three M16 and one M4 -- from the bandits led by Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Abu Rami.

Abu Rami is reportedly the right hand of Tanum Group leader Hatib Sawadjaan. He is also a student of Bali bomber Omar Patek and was involved in several terror attacks in Mindanao.





Authorities said the bandits entered the Visayas region from Mindanao by boat.

"Their movement, however, was monitored when they entered our area of responsibility," said the PRO and Central Command in a statement.

They added that as of 3 p.m., combined forces are conducting clearing operations to resolve the incident.

Residents in the area were evacuated as a result of the clash.

Radio dyLA reported that Inabanga Mayor Josephine Jumamoy ordered forced evacuation of residents from barangays Napo, Canlinte, Baguhan, and Lomboy.

Around 100 individuals from Napo were evacuated to school in Barangay Kawayan; 70 residents from Canlinte to Banahaw; 115 residents of Baguhan to Barangay Maria Rosario; and 140 residents of Lomboy to Datnawan.

The clash happened two days after the United States Embassy warned Americans of what it called "unsubstantiated yet credible" information of possible kidnappings by terrorists in Bohol and other areas in Central Visayas. (LMY/With reports from KAL/SuperBalita Cebu/AP/SunStar Philippines)