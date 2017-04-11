90 pre-schoolers get new facility

NINETY pre-schoolers in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City no longer have their classes inside a cramped room that also houses the local government’s offices.

The pre-schoolers have moved to a newly constructed day care center funded by AboitizPower subsidiary East Asia Utilities Corp. (EAUC).

Day care teachers and officials of Barangay Ibo and the Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare Department (CSWD) thanked EAUC for the building and the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) for the lot.

The day care center houses two classrooms, each equipped with a restroom. The day care center sits behind the temporary barangay hall, where the pre-schoolers used to have their classes.

“This day care center is the realization of a dream. We thank EAUC for saying yes to every project we ask of them,” Barangay Captain Mary Jane Cahilog said during the center’s turnover last Dec. 15, 2016.

Elsa de los Santos, CSWD supervisor, said that the Ibo Day Care Center will serve as model for other day care centers.

Engr. Noel Cabahug, assistant vice president for operations and maintenance of EAUC and Cebu Private Power Corp., urged day care teachers, parents and barangay residents to help take care of the center.

EAUC, a fully owned subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp., operates a 50-MW peaking power plant in Lapu-Lapu City.