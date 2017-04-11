Agencies set up help desks on Holy Week

AS an influx of devotees is expected during the Holy Week, help desks will be on standby in churches.

Manning these are members from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Parish Security Group (PSG), and the Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSO).

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak confirmed, in a news conference, that the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office will be deploying ambulances near churches and in areas where religious rites are performed.

The City Government is also fixing potholes and street lights. Czarina Rodriguez, CNU Intern