Arraignment set for road rage suspect

CEBUANO road rage suspect David Lim Jr. will be arraigned today before the sala of Judge Ricky Jones Macabaya of the Regional Trial Court Branch 5.

Lim is expected to appear before Macabaya to enter his plea in the frustrated homicide case he is facing for shooting and wounding Cebuano nurse Ephraim Nuñal last March 19.

Nuñal’s lawyer Mundlyn Martin said yesterday they will also attend Lim’s arraignment.

Lim, 28, shot Nuñal around 3 a.m. last March 19. The incident was caught on a car’s dashboard camera and went viral.

Lim, nephew of Cebuano-Chinese businessman Peter Lim, whom President Rodrigo Duterte accused as a drug lord, stepped out of detention after posting bail.

The bail amounted to P24,000 for the frustrated homicide case and P120,000 for the illegal possession of ammunition case.

Tamae Bacu Takahashi, Lim’s girlfriend, is also facing charges for violating Article 275 of the Revised Penal Code, or the abandonment of a person in danger.

Prosecutor Liceria Lofranco-Rabillas ruled there was no “qualifying circumstance” for the case to be a frustrated murder, like treachery.

Macabaya is trying Lim’s frustrated homicide case while RTC Branch 9 Judge Alexander Acosta is handling the possession of illegal ammunition case.

Lim’s lawyer, Orlando Salatandre, earlier said that a conflict erupted between Lim and Nuñal, who was with two friends.

That prompted Lim to shot Nuñal.