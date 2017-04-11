Blaze destroys house in Pilar town
A FIRE razed a house in Barangay Lower Poblacion, Pilar last Sunday afternoon.
There were no reported casualties from the fire, which allegedly started at the house of Junrey Berezo, 37.
The fire spread easily starting at 4:50 p.m. because the house was made of wood.
The 13-year-old and three-year-old boys who were in the house were safe since the smoke woke them up and they were able to flee safely.
Damage was pegged at P100,000. The cause of the fire is not yet determined.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 11, 2017.
