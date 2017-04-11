Blaze hit 15 homes, junkshop

TEN houses burned down while five houses and a junkshop were damaged in a mid-afternoon fire in Sitio Shangrila 2, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City yesterday.

SF02 Alberto Jagdon Jr. said the fire started in the house of Francisco Basan.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze but Jagdon said it could be electrical misuse since the fire started in the ceiling of Basan’s house.

Maning’s Enterprises, a junkshop behind Basan’s residence, was damaged.

Anna Rose Cana, daughter of the junkshop’s owner, said that car scraps burned in their shop but there was no large monetary loss.

Abdon Verdida, a resident of Labangon for 20 years, lamented that the fire spread so fast. Their house was destroyed.

Fire investigators pegged the damage at 250,000.

The fire station received the alarm at 12:30 p.m. The fire was put out 10 minutes after.

The firefighters struggled to penetrate the razed area since there was only one access road.

The fire victims are temporarily staying at the Labangon Elementary School. Mary Nhel Dajao, CNU Intern