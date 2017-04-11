Bzzzzz: Sta. Fe mayor’s ombudsman case

A READER mailed an inquiry whether the Sta. Fe mayor was not suspended for three months by the Ombudsman in September 2016 for “undesirable conduct” of a government official.

News archives show that Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales approved last year the suspension of Mayor Jose Esgana. He was sued by two employees of a boat company who were allegedly rudely treated when they checked his tickets during boarding.

The Ombudsman found “a pattern of arrogant and acrimonious behavior” that a public official should not exhibit.

The mayor, the report said, was set to file a motion for reconsideration. Nothing has been reported by the media since then and the incident wasn’t mentioned as background of the story on Mayor Esgana’s quarrel with Catholic Church parish priest Fr. Roy Bucag.

•••

Conflicting versions

Still not clarified is how the Aglipays or members of the Philippine Independent Church (PIC) in Sta. Fe view Mayor Jose Esgana’s move to allow the holding of an entertainment activity on Sabado de Gloria, April 15.

The mayor said the Aglipays didn’t have any objection. Archbishop Jose Palma said the Aglipays were against it.

But a news report later said that a PIC official appeared before the town council to express the opposition of the religious group to the entertainment.

•••

What worry Pinoys

Top sources of worry to Filipinos are not corruption and the fight against crime. They’re only #4 and #5, respectively, in the rung of concerns.

Occupying #1, #2 and #3 are workers’ pay or wages, inflation and lack of jobs.

The latest Pulse Asia poll shows that it’s not the number of people killed in the anti-drug war or the threat of illegal drugs. Not even the dispute over islands occupied by China and the threat of terrorism.

TIP US OFF: TELL US ABOUT IT

[paseares@gmail.com]