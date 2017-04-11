Bzzzzz: ‘Unsubstantiated but credible’

HOW does the warning of the U.S. government to American travelers help them? On sheer blind faith.

Just trust the advisory with no specifics as to where the threat would come from and to whom it is directed.

The U.S. Embassy’s April 9 warning didn’t even say Americans would be targeted. Just this: terrorists would attempt kidnappings in Central Visayas. Nothing as to where in the region, just the naughty reminder that CV includes Cebu and Bohol.

The U.S. conceded its information was “unsubstantiated but credible.” How does one fathom that?

The Philippine National Police was not helping. Yesterday, it “confirmed” the threat but offered also no specifics. It did cite a report from the regional police chief but it didn’t disclose what the document says.

Americans, skip the entire Central Visayas in your travel plan. Residents, keep looking over your shoulder. That’s what the warnings seem to tell us.

Complaint vs. Gina

EJAP, or Economic Journalists of the Philippines, is crying out loud over the alleged rude treatment by Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Gina Lopez of Business World reporter Janina Lim.

Irritated by Lim’s “persistence and line of questioning,” Lopez allegedly said Lim was “just a fu**ing employee” and suggested she was a “paid hack.”

Gina’s family is among the pillars of the media industry that can’t run without reporters.

‘Won’t die for country’

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, commenting on Araw ng Kagitingan last Sunday, said he won’t die for the country. Instead, he will “do what it takes to WIN (caps are his) for the country.”

How about the dying part?

“Let the other guy die,” Tomas said.

