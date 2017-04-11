Canada, UK also warn citizens vs Philippine south

THE embassies of the United Kingdom and Canada have issued advisories urging their citizens to be vigilant due to reported terrorist threats in Central Visayas.

In their travel advisory, the Canadian Embassy in the Philippines advised its nationals to “maintain a high level of vigilance and personal security awareness” if they plan to visit Central Visayas, particularly Cebu and Bohol.

The UK Embassy in the Philippines also advised their nationals to be careful in traveling towards the southern part of the country, including Central Visayas, due to reports of terrorist groups that plan to kidnap foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged Catholics to pray for a safe Holy Week.

Palma reacted to the advisory issued by the US Embassy.

Palma also urged Catholics who will be flocking to various pilgrimage and religious sites in Cebu this Holy Week to be vigilant at all times.

Gov. Hilario Davide III also gave the same advice and not to take the US travel advisory lightly.

He said that police patrols are on heightened alert.

Tightened security will be expected especially in the tourist areas and other convergence zones.

Additional police visibility in terminals and piers will be observed. He urged the public to stay alert, adding that they shouldn’t let their guards down for even though the advisory is unsubstantiated, it is still credible since the US embassy may have proper basis for the advisory.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale assures the public that they are working closely with the police to ensure the province’s safety.

Cebu, she said, is a prime tourist destination outside Manila and this has helped the communities find a livelihood.

She expressed her concern on the domino effect that might take place, for it will affect the income of thousands of Cebuanos, from hotels, restaurants and resorts.

She respects the advisory of the US embassy for it is just doing its job in protecting and looking out for their citizens.

She said they are obligated to release travel advisories every now and then for precautionary measures.

She said the advisory may be due to the news that two members of the ISIS visited Davao and Cebu. She said she isn’t really concerned if ever the number of American tourists will drop since they are fewer compared to Koreans.

Provincial tourism head Joselito Costas, on the other hand, is confident despite the travel advisory.

He said that when an advisory came out in November last year on Abu Sayaf sighting in the south, they only received three cancellations of reservations.

He said there are no problems in tourism if we base it on last year’s advisory.

He said they will be sending two to three tourism officers to monitor the celebration in Bantayan and work with the tourist police.

He is also considering to send a team to the south.

They will talk to resort owners and get updates on the happenings in the area.

He assures that Cebu is safe, as proven in the peaceful visit of the Asean member nations. JKV, CNU Intern Aprillice A. Alvez