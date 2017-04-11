Cebu City doctor nabbed for drugs in Bacolod
A DERMATOLOGIST from Cebu City was arrested Monday inside a hotel on San Juan-Luzuriaga Sts. in Bacolod City for possession of illegal drugs.
Police withheld the identity of the 39-year-old suspect upon the request of his family.
Eugene Tolentino of the Bacolod City Police Station 1 said they received a call from the hotel after the suspect failed to leave his room for three days.
When they decided to forcibly open the room, Tolentino said the suspect was caught sniffing shabu.
Police will file complaints against the suspect. Glazyl Masculino, SunStar Bacolod
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 12, 2017.
