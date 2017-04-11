Chinese traders vow to help build drug rehab center in Tabunan

THE Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCCI) based in Manila is willing to help with the proposed construction of a drug rehabilitation facility in Sitio Cantipla, Barangay Tabunan, Cebu City, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Mike Dino announced.

During the 10th anniversary of PCCCI held in Solaire Grand Ballroom in Manila last Saturday, officers of the organization promised to give P25 million to the project.

The bulk of the amount will be used to build the administrative office, the dormitory, an activity center, an infirmary, a kitchen and other facilities of the center.

The remaining funds, Dino said, may be used for the training of volunteers who will assist the drug surrenderers in their treatment. The facility will stand on a 50-hectare government-owned property under the watch of retired police general Tiburcio Fusilero.

Dino said the project will be patterned after the Fazenda da Esperanza in Milagros, Masbate, that houses a farm and considers farming as therapy for drug dependents.

Dino said the center in Cantipla will provide livelihood programs to drug surrenderers, which include cattle raising, dairy production and growing rice for their own consumption. The Office for the Presidential Assistant in the Visayas is finalizing the budget.

Dino will send personnel to Fazenda da Experanza in Masbate for training.

A separate drug rehabilitation center is also expected to rise inside Camp Lapu-lapu of the Central Command in Barangay Lahug, while another facility will be put up in Bohol.