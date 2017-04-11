Councilor to CCPO: Probe ‘hulidap’ cops

CEBU City Councilor Dave Tumulak wants Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Senior Supt. Joel Doria to investigate five policemen who were allegedly involved in extortion.

Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, said he received several complaints from individuals who were previously involved in the illegal drug trade that some policemen, from PO2 to PO3, had asked for money from them.

Tumulak claimed these individuals had stopped their illegal activities because of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war against illegal drugs and the police’s Oplan Tokhang.

Since stopping their illegal drug trade, Tumulak said the individuals were forced to sell their properties so they can give money to the police officers.

“It’s like hulidap (arrest and rob). The policemen will arrest them if ever they can’t give money to them,” the councilor said.

The five policemen were reportedly assigned in the Drug Enforcement Unit of CCPO.

The councilor was alarmed by the complaints he received, considering that there are policemen who are doing their best to perform their mandate.

“This is alarming for me because there are good policemen who are performing their duties well. The reports about policemen asking for money will taint the image of the Philippine National Police,” he said.

Tumulak also said it is unlikely that the individuals who sought his help have wrong intentions in bringing up the matter since they came from different villages.