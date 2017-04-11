Dela Rosa confirms abduction threat

PNP Chief Ronald Dela Rosa confirmed yesterday reports that local terror groups may stage abduction in the Central Visayas Region.

Dela Rosa said he was told by Central Visayas Police Regional Director Noli Taliño that terror groups may attempt to kidnap civilians in the area.

“We are ready to face the threat,” he said.

In an advisory last Sunday, the US Embassy advised its citizens to avoid traveling in Central Visayas for possible abduction by rebel groups.

Dela Rosa said he sees nothing wrong with the advisory as it is the role of the embassy to warn its citizens about threats to their safety.

But he urged vacationers to avoid areas where abductions “usually happen.”

“They should avoid places where the Abu Sayyaf are known to hit,” he said.

Police Regional Office 7 Noli Taliño said they have mobilized the police forces in Central Visayas in response to the travel advisory.

“We are not taking this situation lightly. Stricter security is in place and we are coordinating with our police offices down to the police stations,” Taliño said. JOB, SunStar Philippines