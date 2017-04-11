Dino against move to tax coops

PRESIDENTIAL Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino assured members of the Cebu News Workers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Newscoop) of his support to the group.

Dino, who was the guest speaker of the 20th Annual General Assembly of the Newscoop, said he will oppose House Bills 4688 and 4774, which seek to repeal the tax exemptions of cooperatives.

“I will oppose that 100 percent because cooperatives are helping the poor. It’s the only way for them to find money when they need it most. It’s not the businessmen who will lend to the cooperatives,” he said.

Dino said he will write a position paper on the matter and raise it during a Cabinet meeting with President Duterte.

In his speech during the general assembly, Dino said that the President sees the relevance of cooperatives as a venue for reducing poverty.

“The Cebuano community looks up to you as the bearer of truth and quality. Cebu now looks up to you also by being contributors of economic prosperity through the Newscoop. Cooperatives are the partners of our government in the fight against poverty, social inequality and economic imbalance. That is the reason why cooperatives thrive even up in the farthest mountains,” he said.

Dino also commended Newscoop for being the only media cooperative in the country.

Newscoop, under the leadership of SunStar Cebu journalist Elias Baquero, who has served as chairman of the board of directors since 2010, has P37.9 million in assets.

Press Freedom Week

Aside from his support to cooperatives, Dino also promised to push before Malacañang the issuance of an executive order that will recognize the Cebu Press Freedom Week.

Dino said print and broadcast journalists in Cebu are the only media group in the country that celebrates Press Freedom Week every year.

Cebu media celebrates Press Freedom Week every third week of September.