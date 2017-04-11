Don’t cause panic with social media posts: PRO 7

POLICE Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño warned the public against sharing unverified posts on social media and text messages regarding the travel advisory of the US Embassy against Central Visayas.

This, after the Asturias Police Station posted a warning on their Facebook account that members of the Abu Sayyaf Group were allegedly on their way to the Visayas to stage kidnapping activities.

“Those police officers will be investigated. These posts will cause panic and alarm so these should be verified first,” Taliño said, after reading the post.

He advised the public to report any information directly to the police or the military to avoid confusion.

After a few minutes, the post, which was published on Saturday afternoon, was taken down upon Taliño’s directive.

Senior Insp. Albert Quilotorio, chief of the Asturias Police, has been relieved and transferred to the Danao Police Station.

Taliño said it was not in relation to the Facebook post but because of his performance as chief.

This, as police officers will be detailed in different churches in the region for the Holy Week.

The PRO 7 also activated Oplan SumVac, or Summer Vacation, as vacationers are expected in different tourist destinations in the region.

The Muslim community has also promised to help in monitoring the region following the US Embassy’s travel advisory.

Malo Manonggiring, director of National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) 7 in a dyAB report, said that he met with Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Joel Doria to extend his help in intelligence gathering.

A no-fly zone and no-sail zone will be implemented in the island of Panglao for the Bohol part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings on April 19 to 22.