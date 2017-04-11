‘Drunk’ cop drops gun inside bus, causes panic

AN allegedly drunk police officer caused a commotion at the Cebu South Bus Terminal after he accidentally dropped his firearm inside a bus bound for Barili, Cebu at dawn yesterday.

During the incident, the police officer with a rank of PO1 was in civilian clothes when he dropped his 9mm firearm while he was inside the bus.

The passengers saw what happened, and in their fright jumped out of the bus.

The officer allegedly boarded the Ceres bus 8410. But after a few steps inside, he lost consciousness and dropped on the floor.

His gun slid out when he fell down.

The other passengers did not know that the man was a police officer. They alerted the terminal’s security personnel, who retrieved the gun.

After two minutes, the policeman woke up and introduced himself as a police officer. He said he is detailed with the Public Safety Battalion.

He allegedly forced the security personnel to return his gun. He rode the bus home to Barili.

The Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Branch will look into the incident and will call the attention of the police officer.