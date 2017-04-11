‘Extra care on travel advisory’

PRESIDENTIAL Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino said the issuance of a travel advisory by the United States (US) Embassy to their citizens should be carefully weighed with the right information since it may have adverse effects on the tourism industry in Central Visayas.

While he does not discount any possibility that there are bad elements who are planning to wreak havoc in Central Visayas, Dino is appealing to the US Government to review its policy in releasing travel warnings.

“I respect the strict policy of the US Government in terms of security, as there is nothing wrong in ensuring safety of its own citizens. But I believe they can make a review on how to disseminate information that will tend to cause confusion and unacceptable consequences to the tourism industry just because of ‘unsubstantiated yet credible information’ about the presence of terrorists in the region,” Dino said.

The Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, he said, is closely monitoring the peace and security in the region, and is working with Police Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño, as far as Central Visayas’ peace and safety are concerned.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is asking the public to report any suspicious activity and people in their area, such as strangers who are rarely seen in their rented apartments and rooms.

Osmeña said it’s a very important information that the police can get because bad elements can’t work without having a place in a certain area where their target is.

“But I always said there’s always a threat, not only here, but anywhere. We should watch our neighborhood carefully,” he told reporters.

With the development, Osmeña said he will give additional instructions to the police on what to do.

Councilor Dave Tumulak agreed that the development will affect the tourism sector, including business.

Tumulak, who is the deputy mayor for police matters, said that even before the advisory, the police was never lenient in the security that they’re implementing in the city.