Firecracker maker stabbed dead; grudge seen

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

A STABBING incident happened last Sunday at 9 p.m. in Purok, Beauty in the Sky, Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.

Berto Sumaylo, 53, a firecracker maker and resident of the barangay, was in a fistfight with suspect Victor Avila Y Sagala, 23, a trisikad driver.

Investigation revealed that the victim punched the suspect, who was waiting for passengers with his trisikad, causing a scuffle. Sagala, however, ran home.

After a while, they met again, with Sumaylo bringing a kitchen knife and intending to stab Sagala. Mary Rose Guinto, CNU Intern

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 11, 2017.

