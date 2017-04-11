Firecracker maker stabbed dead; grudge seen
A STABBING incident happened last Sunday at 9 p.m. in Purok, Beauty in the Sky, Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.
Berto Sumaylo, 53, a firecracker maker and resident of the barangay, was in a fistfight with suspect Victor Avila Y Sagala, 23, a trisikad driver.
Investigation revealed that the victim punched the suspect, who was waiting for passengers with his trisikad, causing a scuffle. Sagala, however, ran home.
After a while, they met again, with Sumaylo bringing a kitchen knife and intending to stab Sagala. Mary Rose Guinto, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 11, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!