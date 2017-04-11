Illegal recruiters charged
THE Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor has indicted two people who allegedly duped four people looking for jobs abroad in 2008.
Prosecutor Noel Cellona found evidence to charge Elmer Tecson and Ma. Claire Flores with illegal recruitment in large scale.
“The evidence submitted is sufficient to establish all the elements for the offense of illegal recruitment,” Cellona said.
The case is non-bailable.
The case stemmed from the complaint filed by Rosanna Bughao, Jessie Ganolon, Elvira Pejana, and Jovito Sarsalejo, Jr.
In July 2008, the accused recruited them to work as factory workers in Japan.
The applicants were promised P85,000 as their monthly salary.
The applicants then each paid P6,000 to the accused as processing and placement fees.
The applicants, however, were not able to work on the date promised by Tecson and Flores.
“The money was misappropriated and converted to the prejudice of the complainants since they (accused) failed to deploy the complainants,” Cellona said.
The Philippine Overseas Employment Agency also issued a certification stating that the accused were not authorized to recruit applicants.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 12, 2017.
