Landslides affect 100 Sirao houses
AROUND 100 houses were affected by a landslide in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City last Sunday.
Sirao, whose sports complex and barangay hall were damaged by the landslide, has been declared under state of calamity.
Affected residents were evacuated to Sirao Integrated School and Malubog Sports Complex.
Sirao Barangay Captain Felix Limotan said they distributed food to affected residents. But the residents also asked for financial help from the City Government.
The financial assistance will be given to residents who will be identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development office, said Limotan.
Nagiel Bañacia of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) said the residents need to leave the area as recommended by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.
But Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said there is no need for the residents to evacuate since this means relocation.
CCDRRMO said it will conduct an awareness program for Barangay Sirao residents on the danger of choosing to stay in the area. This will be done after the Holy Week.
Bañacia said that for now, they will continue repairing the damaged roads.
Despite the landslides in Barangay Sirao, the Sirao Flower Farm continues accepting tourists. CNU Intern Maria Gabilan
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 11, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!