Landslides affect 100 Sirao houses

AROUND 100 houses were affected by a landslide in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City last Sunday.

Sirao, whose sports complex and barangay hall were damaged by the landslide, has been declared under state of calamity.

Affected residents were evacuated to Sirao Integrated School and Malubog Sports Complex.

Sirao Barangay Captain Felix Limotan said they distributed food to affected residents. But the residents also asked for financial help from the City Government.

The financial assistance will be given to residents who will be identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development office, said Limotan.

Nagiel Bañacia of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) said the residents need to leave the area as recommended by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

But Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said there is no need for the residents to evacuate since this means relocation.

CCDRRMO said it will conduct an awareness program for Barangay Sirao residents on the danger of choosing to stay in the area. This will be done after the Holy Week.

Bañacia said that for now, they will continue repairing the damaged roads.

Despite the landslides in Barangay Sirao, the Sirao Flower Farm continues accepting tourists. CNU Intern Maria Gabilan