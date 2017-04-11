Man killed while sleeping in Cebu City | SunStar

Man killed while sleeping in Cebu City

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

A MAN was killed while he was sleeping in Sitio Lutaw-Lutaw, Barangay Sto. Niño last Sunday night.

Homicide investigators identified the victim as Cerelo Porpollo, who hailed from Barangay Pinamungahan.

The victim’s wife alleged that two men onboard a motorycle appeared at 10 p.m. in their place while her husband was asleep on a wooden bench beside the road.

The backrider disembarked and shot the victim.

Porpollo was shot twice in his head.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

The assailants fled after the crime.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 11, 2017.

