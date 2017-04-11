Man killed while sleeping in Cebu City
A MAN was killed while he was sleeping in Sitio Lutaw-Lutaw, Barangay Sto. Niño last Sunday night.
Homicide investigators identified the victim as Cerelo Porpollo, who hailed from Barangay Pinamungahan.
The victim’s wife alleged that two men onboard a motorycle appeared at 10 p.m. in their place while her husband was asleep on a wooden bench beside the road.
The backrider disembarked and shot the victim.
Porpollo was shot twice in his head.
He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.
The assailants fled after the crime.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 11, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!