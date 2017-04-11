MCWD recognized for septage plan

ENVIRONMENT and health officials of Central Visayas lauded Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD)’s Septage Management Program during the dialogue on septage management held in Mandaue City recently.

Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 Director Engr. William Cuñado said, in his opening remarks, that Central Visayas needs more septage treatment plants (STPs) and urged participants in the dialogue to visit MCWD’s STP in Cordova, Cebu.

“I commend MCWD for this septage treatment plant. There is no smell. (The plant) is complying with water quality standards and (the operators) are securing the discharge permit from EMB,” Cuñado told over 50 participants composed of mayors, government employees, private septic tank desludging companies, nongovernment organizations and private organizations.

Septage management includes the desludging of septic tanks and the proper treatment and disposal of the by-products of wastewater and biosolids so these can be disposed of without causing any harm to the environment.

MCWD’s STP in Cordova, which started operating in August 2016, has already served 1,500 households, treated 9,000 cubic meters (cu. m.) of sludge and generated 4,000 cu. m. of wastewater that can be used to water plants or clean the water trucks.

Aside from Cuñado, Department of Health (DOH) 7 sanitary engineer Henry Saludar, who discussed the agency’s programs addressing septic waste, said that only MCWD has the facility to properly treat and dispose of septic tank waste.

All the private haulers in the region have yet to comply with the Sanitation Code of the Philippines, which regulates the collection, handling, transport and disposal of domestic sludge and septage.

MCWD’s state-of-the-art facility was built by its private partner Envirokonsult Equipment and Services Inc., which is now operating the plant.

It is capable of treating 150 cu. m. of sludge per day. It is initially serving MCWD’s consumers in Cordova town and Lapu-Lapu City due to the high nitrate content of the private water wells in Mactan Island.

Engr. Emmanuel Espina of MCWD told the dialogue participants that with a P1-billion grant from the Japan International Cooperating Agency, the water district is committed to put up three more STPs in its service area by 2020.

MCWD is implementing the septage management program to address the pollution of water sources, lessen risks caused by water-borne diseases and involve water users in a comprehensive sustainability program for Metro Cebu.

Consumers are now enjoying desludging services every five years and pay for the services based on the volume of water they consume. The fee is spread out in equal monthly installments for five years, making it very affordable.