No brownouts during Holy Week: Veco exec

THE Visayan Electric Company (VECO) assured its consumers that there will be no brownouts during the Holy Week.

Quennie Bronce, Veco’s reputation enhancement manager, said that despite the “red alert” status issued by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for the Luzon grid, their franchise will not be affected.

“(The) Veco franchise will not be affected, in fact there is an oversupply in the Visayas,” Bronce said in a text message to SunStar Cebu.

She added that there is no scheduled power outage in Cebu on April 13 and 14.

In a separate interview, Maria Rosette Martinez, NGCP regional corporate communication and public affairs officer, said that the current situation in Luzon will not affect the Visayas grid.

Last Monday, NGCP placed the Luzon grid on red alert status due to high system demand and insufficient supply of power.

But it lifted the status two hours after and replaced it with a “yellow alert”.

A yellow alert means that the power supply remains limited, while a red alert means it is at the critical level.