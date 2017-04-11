‘Rivers belong to Cordova’
THE Pilipog and Gabi Rivers are within Cordova, Cebu.
This was the declaration of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 during the Cebu Provincial Board’s (PB) session last April 10.
The PB facilitated the dialogue between Lapu-Lapu City and the Municipality of Cordova to settle the boundary dispute over the rivers.
During the session, Lapu-Lapu City lawyer Yuri Beluan objected to the authority of the PB to settle the matter.
Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, however, said they were only facilitating the meeting between the two LGUs.
Former Cordova mayor and Presidential Adviser on Legal Affairs Secretary Adelino Sitoy, Sitoy then explained that the Municipal Government of Cordova wanted to clear the riverbanks.
However, he said they discovered “visible monuments” on the riverbanks, which signified Lapu-Lapu’s territorial rights over these.
According to DENR 7, their findings contained in the Terminal Report Political Boundary Survey and Final Political Boundary Map were not implemented because of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Radaza’s refusal to sign it.
This, since the City Government was not amenable to it.
However, DENR 7 Technical Director Eduardo Inting said that the mayor’s signature is not necessary.
With this, the approved boundary survey and political boundary map shall be implemented. Aprillice Alvez, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 12, 2017.
