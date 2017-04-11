Road to be closed for holy week activities

THE road in front of St. Joseph Parish in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City will be closed to vehicular traffic on April 14 and 16.

This is because the parish will use the road for their activities on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Almond dela Peña, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operation Development Authority, told reporters that they received a letter-request from the parish to close the road starting 2 p.m. on Good Friday until the mass ends.

For Easter Sunday, the parish requested that the road be closed at dawn to make way for Sugat.