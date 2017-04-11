Roads closed for procession

SOME major roads in Mandaue City will be closed for a few hours on Holy Wednesday and on Good Friday.

Glenn Antigua, chief for operations of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), said the roads to be closed will be the route for the procession of the National Shrine of Saint Joseph in Barangay Centro.

The procession will pass C. Ouano St., P. Burgos St., P. Gomez St., B. Ceniza St., right turn to A. Del Rosario St., left turn to S. B. Cabahug St., turn right to M. Sanchez St., back to P. Burgos., and C. Ouano then back to the Saint Joseph church.

Antigua said these roads will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8 p. m. on both days.

Team enforcers were also deployed to other churches located along the highways and on the roads near the North Bus Terminal (NBT).

“We will also monitor overloading buses. We will coordinate with the Land Transportation Office and the Mandaue City Police Office’s (MCPO) Traffic Management Unit,” Antigua said.

Traffic enforcers will apprehend passenger vehicles that wait for commuters on the roads for a longer period.

There will be 28 police officers who will be deployed at the NBT for 24 hours, especially on Holy Wednesday.

Supt. Jimmy Aguisanda, deputy city director for operations, said there is a public assistance desk at the NBT.