Veco has 'power oversupply' for Holy Week

THE Visayan Electric Company (Veco) assured its consumers Tuesday, April 11, that there is "oversupply" of power in the Visayas for the Holy Week.

Quennie Bronce, Veco spokesperson, said in a text message to SunStar Cebu that the Veco franchise area, which covers the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga, and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando, will not be affected by the "red alert" issued Monday by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for the Luzon grid.

The NGCP placed the Luzon grid on red alert status on Monday afternoon, April 10, due to high system demand and insufficient supply of power. However, it lifted the status two hours after and replaced it with a "yellow alert."

Yellow alert means that the power supply remains limited, while red alert means it is on critical level.

Bronce also said Tuesday that are no scheduled power outages in Cebu for April 13 and 14, adding that teams from Veco will be deployed during the week.

She said the forecast demand for Veco's franchise area are the following:

* Holy Thursday, April 13 - 318.265 megawatts

* Good Friday, April 14 - 273.794 megawatts

* Black Saturday, April 15 - 354.347 megawatts

Veco is the second largest electric utility in the Philippines.

For emergencies, please call Veco hotline at 230-8326. (LMY/SunStar Philippines)