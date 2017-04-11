Weekend shooting kills siblings
TWO siblings died in a shooting incident in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City last Sunday.
The victims were identified as Saddam Dayongan Bongcarawan, 23, and Sonalia Dayongan Bongcarawan.
Investigation revealed that the victims were inside their house when they heard something thrown into their roof.
Saddam then went outside but was met with bullets.
Sonalia was also hit.
The victims’ Muslim leader, Sultan Ibrahim Lapu-Lapu, requested that the bodies be buried in the Muslim cemetery in Pit-os, Cebu City. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 12, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!