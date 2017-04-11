Weekend shooting kills siblings

TWO siblings died in a shooting incident in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City last Sunday.

The victims were identified as Saddam Dayongan Bongcarawan, 23, and Sonalia Dayongan Bongcarawan.

Investigation revealed that the victims were inside their house when they heard something thrown into their roof.

Saddam then went outside but was met with bullets.

Sonalia was also hit.

The victims’ Muslim leader, Sultan Ibrahim Lapu-Lapu, requested that the bodies be buried in the Muslim cemetery in Pit-os, Cebu City. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern