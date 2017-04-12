11 CCPO cops relieved over exortion complaints

ELEVEN police officers of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) were relieved from their posts pending investigation on allegations of extortion.

CCPO Director Joel Doria said these officers were operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit and had been transferred to the personnel holding and accounting unit.

He said there is no room in CCPO for erring officers.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, has asked Doria to investigate five of the relieved officers, after he received complaints from former drug pushers who said the police officers asked money from them.

The officers, from PO2 to PO3, threatened to arrest them if the former drug dealers fail to give money.

Tumulak said the complainants were forced to sell their properties so they can continue giving money to the officers.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has ordered Doria to assess the reports.

Osmeña said Doria will be held responsible if the wrongdoings of his men will continue.

“I told the police chief to carefully assess the situation. But he will be held responsible if this continues after their transfer in CIB (City Intelligence Branch),” he told reporters.

Osmeña learned that most of these policemen were assigned in San Nicolas Police Station but transferred recently to CIB.

The mayor has yet to decide whether or not he will cut the allowances of the policemen.

He said the allowances that they’re getting from the City Government is nothing compared to the amount that they allegedly extorted from their victims.

At present, police officers with lower ranks are getting P4,000 monthly allowance from the City.

