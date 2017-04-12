200 buses to ferry CSBT passengers

AT least 200 public utility buses are ready to ferry 35,000 passengers who are expected to flock to the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) today and go home to their towns for the Holy Week.

The terminal will be operating 24 hours until Easter Sunday but Cebu South Minibus Operators Association President Julie Flores said that most bus drivers will only work until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) Chief Joey Herrera said that the terminal will borrow two buses from the Cebu City Government and a coaster van from the Cebu Provincial Government so that passengers who will arrive later than 10 a.m. can still travel. However, Herrra cannot promise that the three vehicles can serve all the passengers left. He advised that the commuters to leave early.

Gov. Hilario Davide III visited the terminal yesterday to assess the situation.

“Hopefully nothing untoward happens. We will not be complacent, especially because this is a public facility and we don’t want what happened in Bohol to happen here,” he said.

At least 30 personnel from the Tourism Police Office and six from the Cebu City Police Office will augment the security force and take turns in securing the terminal. Mary Nhel Dajao, CNU Intern