Abu Sayyaf sub-leader killed in Bohol clash

AN ABU Sayyaf Group sub-leader was killed during the clash in Bohol province, a police official said Wednesday, April 12.

Police Regional Office-Central Visayas Director Noli Taliño confirmed the death of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Maumar Askali, alias Abu Rami. His body was retrieved early Wednesday morning.

Abu Rami was reportedly the right-hand of Tanum Group leader Hatib Sawadjaan. He is also a student of Bali bomber Omar Patek and was involved in several terror attacks in Mindanao.

Nine people, including one policeman and three Army soldiers, were killed in the clash between government forces and Abu Sayyaf bandits that started around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Napo, Inabanga town.

Inabanga Mayor Josephine Jumamoy said the government fatalities were Second Lieutenant Estelito Saldua Jr., Corporal Meljun Cabajan, Sergeant John Dexter Duero, and Special Weapons and Tactics member Rey Anthony Nazareno.

Operatives from Bohol Public Safety Company recovered the body of Nazareno a few meters away from the camp of the Jihadist group Abu Sayyaf.

Wounded soldier was Corporal Chris Jude Borlas, who is now at Tubigon Hospital in Bohol.

Around 100 individuals from Napo were evacuated to a school in Barangay Kawayan; 70 residents from Canlinte to Banahaw; 115 residents of Baguhan to Barangay Maria Rosario; and 140 residents of Lomboy to Datnawan.

The clash happened two days after the United States Embassy warned Americans of what it called "unsubstantiated yet credible" information of possible kidnappings by terrorists in Bohol and other areas in Central Visayas. (SunStar Cebu)