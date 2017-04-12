Australia joins US, UK, Canada in issuing advisory

THE Australian Embassy also issued a travel advisory, warning its nationals of potential terrorist threats in Central Visayas.

This, after the US Embassy last Sunday issued a similar reminder, urging American nationals to reconsider traveling to the region.

In her Twitter account, Amanda Gorely, Australian ambassador to the Philippines, called on Australians traveling to or currently in the Philippines to read the advisory.

In its advisory, the Australian embassy urged its nationals to “exercise heightened vigilance and review their personal security plans,” especially for those who plan to visit Cebu or Bohol.

“We continue to advise you to exercise a high degree of caution in the Philippines overall. Higher levels apply in some parts of the country,” the advisory said.

Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble deployed yesterday 161 police officers to augment forces in Bantayan Island, San Remigio, and Minglanilla.

Noble said the province is safe from terrorist activities and assured the public that security is tight in the port areas.

Local and foreign tourists flock to Bantayan Island during the Holy Week and the wharf in Hagnaya, San Remigio serves as a gateway to the island in the northern Cebu.

On Easter Sunday, Minglanilla celebrates Kabanhawan Festival.

Meanwhile, Moalboal Police Station Chief Jose Rovic Villarin said they coordinated with more than 50 resort owners and asked them to submit names of foreigners to validate their identities.

The southern town is known for its beaches and diving spots.

Villarin said the resorts are fully booked, despite the travel advisories issued by the embassies of the US, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, urging their citizens to reconsider traveling to Central Visayas due to reported terrorist threats.

Villarin said hotels and resorts in the town were given contact numbers of the nearest police stations and were told to report any suspicious guest immediately. KAL, CNU Intern Mary Nhel Dajao