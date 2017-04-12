City remains safe but public told to be vigilant

CEBU City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Nagiel Bañacia said the city is still safe despite the presence of Abu Sayyaf members in Bohol.

“We just have to be extra vigilant,” he said.

Bañacia said the public can still go on vacation but they are advised not to post details about it on social media.

He also asked the public to validate information about any threats that will be spread on social media.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, for his part, tapped the organization of security guards to help secure the city. Mara Gabilan, CNU Intern