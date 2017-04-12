Families leave amid gunfight

AN awarding ceremony was in progress at the school of Rosemarie Dela Torre’s young son last Tuesday morning.

As their children received their medals, a gunfight ensued close by.

Dela Torre and another mother became worried when their children experienced fever and diarrhea after clashing government troops and suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf terror group got closer to their community in Sitio Cainsican, Barangay Baogo in Inabanga, Bohol.

“They (children) were frightened as the gunfire happened very close to our area,” Dela Torre told SunStar Cebu.

The encounter between the terrorist group and the government forces happened in Sitio Ylaya in Barangay Napo, just a few meters away from Sitio Cainsican.

Dela Torre and her son are staying in Ilawod Parish, which is near Barangay Poblacion in Inabanga, where some families were evacuated.

As of yesterday afternoon, there were already 1,338 families that were evacuated in 12 evacuation centers.

Inabanga Mayor Josephine Jumamoy said that social workers will facilitate the debriefing for the children who were traumatized by the incident.

As of last night, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police’s clearing operation continued in the area.

After that, they will allow the affected families to go back to their homes.