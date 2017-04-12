Families leave amid gunfight | SunStar

Families leave amid gunfight

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting
Slowly but surely. An ailing woman together with her family walked to safety after a gunfight ensued between government forces and the terrorist group. (SunStar Foto/Alan Tangcawan)

Evacuee. An elderly woman passed by the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines who responded to the presence of armed Abu Sayyaf members in Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol. Evacuees will be allowed to go back home after the clearing operations. (SunStar Foto/Alan Tangcawan)
Assistance. The Department of Social Welfare and Development 7 distributed food packs to the affected families. (SunStar Foto/Alan Tangcawan)
Displaced. Residents of Barangay Napo were ordered by the government to leave the area as the military tried to contain the fight. Four barangays were affected by the conflict. (SunStar Foto/Alan Tangcawan)
Temporary shelter. Families were evacuated to the schools in Inabanga, which were converted into evacuation centers. (SunStar Photo/Alex Badayos)
Recovered. Police presented some of the evidences they seized after last Tuesday’s clash. (SunStar Foto/Alan Tangcawan)
Security. Police visibility in the port of Tubigon, Bohol was intensified after the fight between the government troops and Abu Sayyaf members. (SunStar Foto/Alan Tangcawan)

AN awarding ceremony was in progress at the school of Rosemarie Dela Torre’s young son last Tuesday morning.

As their children received their medals, a gunfight ensued close by.

Dela Torre and another mother became worried when their children experienced fever and diarrhea after clashing government troops and suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf terror group got closer to their community in Sitio Cainsican, Barangay Baogo in Inabanga, Bohol.

“They (children) were frightened as the gunfire happened very close to our area,” Dela Torre told SunStar Cebu.

The encounter between the terrorist group and the government forces happened in Sitio Ylaya in Barangay Napo, just a few meters away from Sitio Cainsican.

Dela Torre and her son are staying in Ilawod Parish, which is near Barangay Poblacion in Inabanga, where some families were evacuated.

As of yesterday afternoon, there were already 1,338 families that were evacuated in 12 evacuation centers.

Inabanga Mayor Josephine Jumamoy said that social workers will facilitate the debriefing for the children who were traumatized by the incident.

As of last night, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police’s clearing operation continued in the area.

After that, they will allow the affected families to go back to their homes.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 13, 2017.

