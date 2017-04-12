Holy week activities to push through
THE Archdiocese of Cebu will not cancel the religious activities slated for Holy Week.
This, despite last Tuesday’s clash between suspected Abu Sayyaf members and government troops in Inabanga, Bohol.
Msgr. Joseph Tan, spokesperson of the Archdiocese, said there was no order from Archbishop Jose Palma to cancel the church activities.
He, however, said they recognized the danger brought about by the terrorists’ presence in the nearby province.
With that, they are asking all parishes in Cebu to coordinate with the police for their activities.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 13, 2017.
