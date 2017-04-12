Judge resets arraignment of David Lim Jr.’s case

Judge resets arraignment of Lim’s case

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Judge resets arraignment of Lim’s case

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
By
Gerome M. Dalipe
Hearing. David Lim Jr. (center) and his new lawyer, Esteban Mendoza (right), arrived in Quimonda Building for the supposed arraignment of the former’s case. (SunStar Photo/Amper Campaña)

Hearing. David Lim Jr. (center) and his new lawyer, Esteban Mendoza (right), arrived in Quimonda Building for the supposed arraignment of the former’s case. (SunStar Photo/Amper Campaña)

JUDGE Ricky Jones Macabaya of the Regional Trial Court Branch 5 yesterday put off the arraignment of the frustrated homicide case against Cebuano road rage suspect David Lim Jr.

This came after Lim’s lawyer filed an omnibus motion to refer the case for preliminary investigation and suspend proceedings.

“There is no question that the accused was not accorded his right to preliminary investigation,” reads Lim’s pleading.

The defense counsel said that Lim is entitled to preliminary investigation as part of his statutory right to due process.

“The public prosecutor erroneously subjected the accused to inquest proceedings nothwistanding that there was no ‘lawful arrest without a warrant,’”the pleading added.

The defense said the trial court ought to refer the case to the City Prosecutor’s Office and suspend all the proceedings.

The judge reset Lim’s arraignment on June 20.

He also gave Ephraim Nuñal’s lawyer, Mundlyn Martin, 15 days to comment on Lim’s motion.

Lim is facing charges for shooting and wounding Nuñal, a Cebuano nurse.

Lim, 28, shot Nuñal around 3 a.m. last March 19.

Related articles

David Lim Jr.'s girlfriend still in Cebu City
David Lim Jr. out on bail, faces 2 charges
Road rage suspect stuck in jail
Lim's counsel offers P300,000 for full video of Cebu road rage
David Lim's lawyer: Video does not tell whole story
Tags: 
David Lim Jr.
Arraignment
Cebu road rage

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 12, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments