Meetings in Panglao to push through despite clash between gov’t, ASG

THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meetings in Panglao Island in Bohol next week will push through, despite the clash between government forces and the Abu Sayyaf terror group last Tuesday.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño said that they will deploy the 4,000 personnel from the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines to guard another batch of delegates in the island.

“It will still push through, business as usual,” Taliño said, in a news conference in Inabanga town yesterday.

He said that the personnel for the Asean security detail will be deployed on April 15.

The Asean meetings in Panglao will run from April 19 to 22.

Bohol Gov. Edgar Chatto appealed to the public for vigilance.

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) Director Felipe Natividad said they will still monitor the movements of the terror group.

“We will double our security and it’s 70 percent acted upon,” Natividad said.

The PRO 7 earlier considered jamming the cellular phone signals in Panglao island for the summit, depending on the security situation.

In January this year, the National Telecommunications 7, upon the request of PRO 7, shut down the cellphone signals in some areas in Metro Cebu for the fluvial procession, the solemn procession and the Sinulog grand parade.