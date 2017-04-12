PDEA arrests Jaguar's relative, three others | SunStar

PDEA arrests Jaguar's relative, three others

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

PDEA arrests Jaguar's relative, three others

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

A RELATIVE of alleged drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz was caught by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 in a buy-bust in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City last Tuesday afternoon.

Saldy Pagusara yielded 205 grams of suspected shabu worth P615,000.

His alleged cohort, Allen Badajas, was also caught at 5:40 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., 50 grams of shabu worth P60,000 was also seized by PDEA.

Suspect Emma Fuentes, however, escaped.

A buy-bust was also held at 3:35 p.m. in Barangay Pasil.

It resulted to the arrest of two other drug personalities.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 13, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments