PDEA arrests Jaguar's relative, three others

A RELATIVE of alleged drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz was caught by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 in a buy-bust in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City last Tuesday afternoon.

Saldy Pagusara yielded 205 grams of suspected shabu worth P615,000.

His alleged cohort, Allen Badajas, was also caught at 5:40 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., 50 grams of shabu worth P60,000 was also seized by PDEA.

Suspect Emma Fuentes, however, escaped.

A buy-bust was also held at 3:35 p.m. in Barangay Pasil.

It resulted to the arrest of two other drug personalities.