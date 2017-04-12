Public vigilance 'needed' in light of terrorist threat

ANYONE who reports suspicious persons and activities in the cities of Mandaue and Cebu will get P100,000 as reward from the local government units.

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, along with city officials, met military and police officials yesterday for a security briefing following the gunfight between government forces and an armed group in Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol yesterday.

The mayor said he wants police to conduct checkpoints at night in key areas in the city. He also wants the curfew ordinance to be strictly implemented. He said certain areas near churches will only be open to pedestrian traffic.

Assurance

Police, members of the Special Weapon and Tactics and K9 dogs will be deployed in the bus terminal and the Ouano Wharf.

The mayor encouraged everyone to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the national hotline 911 or to the City Command Center at 239-7386 or 344-3891.

“Be safe, be vigilant but don't change the way you live your life. If you do, the terrorists win. Your City Hall will do everything in its power to keep you safe,” Quisumbing said.

Mandaue City Police Office Director Roberto Alanas echoed the mayor's sentiment. He also assured the public that the city is safe.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the community has an important role in giving out information to authorities that may lead to the disbanding and prevention of any kidnapping plot.

“It's very important for people to report strange neighbors. This is a very important public information. No place is safe. When people are cautious, we become safer. There is no such thing as a safe place anymore, anywhere in this world,” he said.

Gov. Hilario Davide III also urged the public to be vigilant and to report to police any suspicious-looking person.

“With or without threats, kitang tanan dinhi magmabinantayon gyod ta pirme (we should all be vigilant),” he said. “We should not let our guard down.”

Confirmation

Davide, the Regional Peace and Order Council chairman, said he cannot suggest moving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meetings in Panglao, Bohol from April 19 to April 22.

That depends on the assessment by the military, the police and the national organizing committee.

The governor said he hopes yesterday's clash was isolated and that it wouldn't affect the tourism industry in the province.

Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa, in a press conference yesterday, confirmed that Abu Sayyaf members were the ones who engaged the police and military troopers in a gunfight.

Last Sunday, the US Embassy issued a travel advisory for its citizens to reconsider traveling to Central Visayas due to reported terrorist threats.

In June last year, operatives of the Police Regional Office 7 killed five armed men in a shootout in Barangay Cawayan, also in Inabanga. RVC, KAL