‘Slain cop had many awards’

PO2 Rey Anthony Nazareno, one of the four government troopers killed in the Inabanga, Bohol clash last Tuesday, was a fresh graduate from the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) training.

“Siya ay isang binata (He was single),” said Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas director.

Nazareno was 30. He entered the police service as a PO1 on June 14, 2011.

He received five awards in his five-year career: two Medalya ng Kasanayan, Medalya ng Kagalingan, Medalya ng Paglilingkod sa Visayas, and Medalya ng Papuri.

Taliño gave the Medalya ng Papuri on Nov. 18, 2016.

For Nazareno’s heroism, Taliño said the officer will receive a posthumous award. His family will also receive financial assistance.

The officer was born on Oct. 24, 1986 in Barili, Cebu. His parents, Gaudencia and Dominador Sr., are from Ulbujan, Calape, Bohol.

Nazareno graduated from Ulbujan Elementary School in 1997, and Calape National High School in 2001.

He took up Bachelor of Science in Criminology at University of Cebu in Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) and graduated in 2010.